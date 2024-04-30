Catholic World News

Pope encourages religious to look to Jesus and the poor, treasure ‘diversity in harmony’

April 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On April 29, Pope Francis received members of two religious institutes that were assembling in Rome for the general chapters.

The Pope encouraged members of the Canossian Sons of Charity, founded in 1831, to follow the example of St. Magdalene of Canossa. “When the journey gets difficult, then, do as she did: look at the Crucified Jesus and look at the eyes and wounds of the poor, and you will see that gradually the answers will make way in your hearts with ever greater clarity,” the Pontiff said.

The Pope encouraged members of the Montfort Brothers of St. Gabriel, founded by St. Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort and re-founded by Father Gabriel Deshayes, to treasure diversity in harmony.

“The one who makes harmony between diversities is the Holy Spirit, who is the master of harmony,” said the Pope. “Uniformity in a religious institute, in a diocese, in a lay group, kills! Diversity in harmony makes one grow. Do not forget this. Diversity in harmony.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!