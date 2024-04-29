Catholic World News

Papal preface for book on synodality

April 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has contributed a preface to a new book by two Jesuit authors on synodality.

In his preface the Pope said that the purpose of synodality is “not to convene a parliament or even to carry out an opinion poll. We want to walk together as sisters and brothers, listening to the Holy Spirit.”

The book, entitled The Conversation in the Spirit, is by Fathers Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves and Oscar Martin Lopez.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!