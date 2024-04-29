Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin rips EU vote on abortion

April 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin expressed profound concern about the European Union vote to embrace a “right” to abortion, during an interview with the Italian daily Avvenire.

“When life is attacked in such a radical way, you truly have to ask what kind of future we want to build,” said the Vatican Secretary of State.

On a more positive note, Cardinal Parolin reported “great movement” in negotiations to secure the release of prisoners in the Ukraine war. He said that the negotiating mission of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who has put top priority on the release of children, is likely to continue.

