Irish priest unharmed after attempted stabbing

April 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ademire Marques “sustained only a superficial injury” when he was stabbed in the head while serving as a homeless center in Dublin.

Police arrested a man, who was described as cognitively impaired, in connection with the attack. Father Marques was expected to resume his ministry immediately after medical treatment.

