Episcopal bishop rips collar off female priest

April 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a truly bizarre incident during an Easter Vigil ceremony, an Episcopalian bishop ripped the clerical collar off a female priest who had evidently forgotten her part in the liturgy.

Bishop Alan Gates of Boston has apologized for taking the collar from Rev. Tamra Tucker; she has not issued any public comment on the incident, which caused a shocked silence from the congregation.

The confrontation occurred during what a spokesman for the Episcopal diocese described as a “non-traditional” ceremony that included other Protestant communities and made a special point of welcoming homosexuals.

