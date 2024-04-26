Catholic World News

State police search New Orleans archdiocesan files on sex abuse

April 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: State police in Louisiana have obtained a warrant to search for documents in the files of the New Orleans archdiocese pertaining to the handling of sex-abuse complaints.

A police spokesman said that the search is part of an investigation begun in 2022, prompted by “numerous complaints of child sexual abuse.”

The archdiocese is cooperating with the search, the police spokesman said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!