Cardinal Parolin: no going back on Pope’s reforms
April 25, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Questioned whether the reforms begun by Pope Francis will endure, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said: “Precisely because it is the action of the Spirit, there can be no turning around.”
Cardinal Parolin offered that thought at a press conference introducing a new book about Vatican controversies by the journalist Ignazio Ingrao. In that book the author writes of “irreversible processes” of reform begun in this pontificate.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 7:53 PM ET USA
Reform in the Church is always about return to the source: to the original unchangeable teachings of Jesus Christ. Reform is never about some “irreversible processes” of any particular pontificate, especially one that is brimming with scandals and controversies.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 5:10 PM ET USA
Will it never end? We see it again in the cited article: "Magisterium of Pope Francis". Cults of personality, such as this one, tend to annoy after constant repetition. The article mentions "irreversible processes" and in the next paragraph, "Ecclesia semper reformanda". Do these constitute an oxymoron? The article also refers to "the Spirit". The frequent references to "the Spirit" in recent Vatican statements prompt one to ask which spirit? The Holy Spirit? "Spirit of Vatican II"? Another?