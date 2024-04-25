Catholic World News

Web site ‘defrocks’ priest generated by AI

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to negative public reactions, the Catholic Answers web site has announced that an artificial character who answers questions using artificial intelligence (AI) will no longer be identified as “Father Justin” but simply as “Justin.”

Early this week, Catholic Answers introduced the AI-generated character, which answers questions by drawing on the site’s archives. The experiment proved unpopular with many users, who questioned the prudence of using AI to answer serious questions of faith—and especially to invoke the authority of the priesthood. One user reported that “Father Justin” had, on request, agreed to a “virtual confession, all the way to giving me absolution and a penance.”

