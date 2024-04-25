Catholic World News

US fertility rate hits all-time low

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: America’s fertility rate has hit an all-time low.

New data from the federal government show a rate of 1.62 births per woman in 2023. That figure, a 2% decline from the previous year, is the lowest ever recorded.

The number of births in 2023 also dropped 2% from the previous year, The 3.59 million births were the fewest since 1979.

The birth rate in the US has been declining 1 to 2% consistently over the past decade. The fertility rate is now well under the “replacement rate” of 2.1 children per woman.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

