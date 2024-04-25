Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat laments sexual violence in war

April 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, decried sexual violence in war as he addressed a UN Security Council discussion on the topic.

Lamenting “the deplorable increase in the systematic use of sexual violence in armed conflict by both State and non-State actors alike,” Archbishop Caccia said that “it is important to emphasize that the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in conflict prevention and resolution increases the chances of achieving sustainable peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!