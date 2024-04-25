Catholic World News

Ghana’s VP meets with Pontiff

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of Ghana on April 24. Bauwumia subsequently met with the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

During the meeting with Archbishop Gallagher, “the good relations between the Holy See and Ghana were noted, and attention was focused on some aspects of the country’s political and socio-economic situation, especially concerning collaboration in the fields of education and health,” according to a Vatican statement. “There was also an exchange of views on current international issues, with particular reference to security problems in countries in West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.”

Bauwumia, for his part, tweeted that “this landmark meeting afforded me the opportunity to discuss many national and global issues with Pope Francis and to strengthen Ghana’s longstanding relationship with the Vatican State and the Pope.”

The West African nation of 33.9 million (map) is 74% Christian (16% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist.

