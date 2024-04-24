Catholic World News

Ghana’s vice-president meets with Pontiff

April 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia of Ghana met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on April 24.

A brief statement released by the Vatican after the meeting said that the conversation had touched on Church-state relations and international security, particularly in the region of western Africa.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!