Doctor who prepared negative report on gender surgery now faces threats

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The English doctor who prepared an official reporting questioning the medical arguments in favor of gender-altering treatment for children has revealed that she now faces threats and has been advised not to use public transportation.

Dr. Hilary Cass, who prepared her report for the National Health Service, said that she was dismayed by the reaction to her report, and particularly by grossly inaccurate accounts of what she had actually written.

