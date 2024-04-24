Catholic World News

British bishops issue mild statement on gender theory

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales have released a statement on gender theory, rejecting the idea that gender is a “cultural or social construction.”

The statement, Intricately Woven by the Lord, acknowledges the “complex but essential pastoral task” of helping people who suffer from gender dysphoria. But the statement adds: “The sexual identity of the person as man or woman is not purely cultural or social construction. It belongs to the specific manner in which the image of God exists.”

In a remarkably mild expression of opposition to “gender-affirming” surgery, the bishops’ statement says: “We cannot encourage support for reconstructive or drug based medical intervention that harms the body.”

