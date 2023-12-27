Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on the life of grace

April 24, 2024

At his April 24 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on the life of grace according to the Spirit, in the latest talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.

The Pontiff did read aloud his entire talk: the Vatican announced that the text “includes parts that were not read out loud, but should be considered as such.”

“In our continuing catechesis on the virtues, we now turn from the cardinal to the theological virtues,” the Pontiff stated, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “As we have seen, the cardinal virtues are essential elements of a good life, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “Yet the fullness of life in Christ to which we are called—our final end—is possible only with the infused virtues of faith, hope and charity bestowed on us by God.”

The summary continued:

Called theological because they place us into a dynamic relationship with the Triune God, these virtues animate and shape our exercise of all the other virtues and are thus the foundation of the Christian moral life, enabling us to merit the gift of eternal life (CCC 1813). May we open ourselves anew each day to the power of the Holy Spirit, and ask that he revitalize our faith, reawaken our hope and soften our hearts with his love.

