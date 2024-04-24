Catholic World News

Sri Lanka cardinal initiates beatification process for Catholic victims of Easter bombings

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Five years after the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has initiated the beatification process for the 171 victims who were killed while attending Mass at targeted churches. (The suicide bombers also attacked hotels.)

The commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the attacks—including a moment of silence and a procession from one targeted church to the other—“was a moment of great spiritual intensity for the Catholic community of Sri Lanka,” said Father Jude Chrysantha Fernando, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Colombo. “The memory of these heroes of the faith is alive and a source of inspiration for many.”

