Bishops back Native American Child Protection Act

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and Subcommittee of Native American Affairs have lent their support to the Native American Child Protection Act (House, Senate versions), sponsored by Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM).

“Here, we lift up the particular needs, and resilience, of Indigenous families,” Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Bishop Chad Zielinski wrote in a letter to members of Congress. “This bill reauthorizes grant programs directed at prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect, as well as family violence, among Indigenous communities.”

“We particularly commend the provisions extending the reach of the grants to urban areas and encouraging the use of culturally appropriate services,” they added.

