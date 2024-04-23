Catholic World News

Vatican hopes to extend secret deal with China

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican hopes to renew the secret deal with China concerning the selection of Catholic bishops, Cardinal Pietro Parolin has confirmed.

In an email exchange with LifeSite News regarding the agreement, the Vatican Secretary of State wrote that “we hope to renew it.” The agreement, which has already been renewed twice, will come up for a third renewal later this year.

Although Vatican officials have justified the agreement as a means of ensuring proper leadership for the Church in China, roughly one-third of China’s dioceses do not currently have a bishop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

