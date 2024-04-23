Catholic World News

Connecticut archbishop on transgenderism: ‘Biology is biology’

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Asked to comment on the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s new document, Dignitas Infinita, Coadjutor Archbishop Christopher Coyne of Hartford, Connecticut, said that “biology is biology. You’re either XX or XY. That’s a scientific fact. You can’t un-prove that fact.”

“You don’t have to pass a test to belong,” he continued. “We walk with each other. We accompany each other. We don’t leave each other; we try to grow together.”

“It doesn’t cost me anything to accept you as you want to present yourself to me,” he added. “I’m not going to get off on my high mighty horse, and all of a sudden say, ‘Well, I won’t accept that.’ I accept you as a person.”

“People who have gender dysphoria can choose to live that out in different ways,” the prelate said. “You could have a biological man who presents himself as a woman, but he’s still biologically a man.”

