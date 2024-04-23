Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister concludes visit to Vietnam

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, recently concluded a six-day visit to Vietnam, during which he met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. The prelate and the prime minister expressed hope for a papal visit.

Archbishop Gallagher’s visit followed the historic 2023 agreement that allowed for the first resident papal representative in Vietnam since 1975.

With the headline “A hope for even more fruitful bilateral relations,” the Vatican newspaper offered detailed coverage of the prelate’s April 9-14 visit, including his address to 250 major seminarians in Huế.

As he spoke to the seminarians, Archbishop Gallagher recalled the words and example of the nineteenth-century martyr St. Paul Le-Bao-Tinh. The prelate encouraged the seminarians to read Pastores Dabo Vobis, Pope St. John Paul II’s 1992 apostolic exhortation on priestly formation.

