European bishops’ conference backs EU expansion

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has issued a statement supporting the expansion of the European Union (EU), while urging further efforts to build a “true European spirit.”

At the conclusion of a plenary meeting in Poland, the COMECE leadership said that “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the geopolitical developments in EU’s neighborhood have generated a new momentum for future accessions to the Union.” The commission welcomed the prospect of new countries entering the EU as a “strong message of hope.”

However the COMECE statement cautioned that new member-states should adhere to the principles on which the EU was founded—and expressed concern that existing member-states have not reached accord on those principles. The statement read:

Despite a solid political and economic integration of the EU member states, it is questionable to what extent a genuine dialogue of national realities, cultures, historical experiences and identities has taken place across European societies.

