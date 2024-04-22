Catholic World News

Pakistani bishop laments lack of justice following attacks on 26 churches

April 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Seven months after the burning of 26 churches and attacks on over 100 Christian homes in Jaranwala, Pakistan, the local bishop lamented authorities’ unwillingness to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“More than 300 people were arrested [following the attack], but it is unlikely that they will face justice,” said Bishop Joseph Indrias Rehmat of Faisalabad. “Slowly, they have started releasing them. Nobody has been charged.”

Islam is the official religion of Pakistan, a South Asian nation of 248 million (map) that is the fifth most populous in the world. 97% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim, 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!