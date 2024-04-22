Catholic World News

Georgia senator meets with Pope

April 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Sen. Raphael Warnock

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on April 20.

“He comes out of a kind of theological bent that tends to center the poor,” Sen. Warnock said prior to the meeting. “And we see this in his ministry: the humble ways in which he prostrates himself before the poor, even prisoners, washing their feet. This is the love ethic of Jesus, and I have been inspired by him.”

Sen. Warnock added that he was “excited about meeting to talk about their shared interests, such as providing services to the poor and addressing climate change.”

The senator, a Baptist pastor, is known for his longstanding abortion advocacy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!