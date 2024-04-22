Catholic World News

Respect the truth, shun ideology, Pontiff bids historians

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences on April 20, in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of its founding under Venerable Pius XII.

“It is good that you collaborate with others, expanding your scientific and human relations, and avoiding forms of mental and institutional isolation,” Pope Francis told the historians. “I encourage you to maintain this enriching approach, based on constant and attentive listening, free from any ideology—ideologies kill—and respecting the truth.”

Contrasting the “civilization of encounter” with “the temptations of self-absorbed individualism and the ideological affirmation of one’s own point of view [that] fuel the incivility of confrontation,” the Pope told the members of the committee that “it is good that you, 70 years after your establishment, bear witness to being able to resist such temptations, living with passion, through study, the regenerative experience of service to unity.”

