Christ, the Good Shepherd, loves you and gave His life for you, Pope tells pilgrims

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Jesus, the Good Shepherd, “tells us that we are always infinitely worthy in His eyes,” Pope Francis emphasized during his Regina Caeli address on April 21, the Fourth Sunday of Easter, as he reflected on the day’s Gospel reading (John 10:11-18).

The Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, “Brothers, sisters, let us ask ourselves: am I able to find the time, every day, to embrace this assurance that gives value to my life? Am I able to find the time for a moment of prayer, of adoration, of praise, to be in the presence of Christ and to let myself be caressed by Him?”

“Brother, sister, the Good Shepherd tells us that if you do this, you will rediscover the secret of life: you will remember that He gave His life for you, for me, for all of us,” he continued. “And that for Him, we are all important, each and every one of us.”

“May Our Lady help us to find in Jesus what is essential for life,” the Pope concluded.

