Ukraine court rejects bid for house arrest of Orthodox leader

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Ukrainian judge has rejected a request by government authorities to place a leading Orthodox priest under house arrest as a “preventive measure” because he had allegedly “justified the Russian war against Ukraine and incited religious hatred.”

Father Mikola Danylevych, who heads the external-affairs department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), has been at odds with government officials because of his public protests againt the government’s seizure of UOC churches. The UOC, which has traditionally been allied with the Patriarchate of Moscow, has been a target for government restrictions during the war, despite public statements in which the UOC leadership has distanced itself from Moscow’s support of the Russian offensive.

