New motu proprio sets standards for Vatican tribunal judges

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued another motu proprio setting norms for the judges who serve on Vatican tribunals.

The new norms set the retirement age for judges at 75, or 80 for those who are cardinals. The Pope may extend a judge’s term beyond that age at his own discretion. The motu proprio also gives the Pontiff the authority to remove judges who “due to proven incapacity, are unable to fulfill their duties, even temporarily.”

The document also sets payment, benefits, and pension standards for the judges.

