Palestinian Christian woman in ‘administrative detention’

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, has called attention to the plight of a young Palestinian Christian woman who has been arrested by Israeli police and placed under “administrative detention,” without specific charges.

Layan Nasir was arrested at her home at gunpoint last week, by police who did not give a reason for her arrest. According to Rev. Munther Isaac, an Evangelical Lutheran pastor in Bethlehem, she is one among about 4,000 Palestinians now confined under without charges.

