Rupnik remains listed as Vatican liturgical consultant

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Although Father Marko Rupnik has been dismissed from the Society of Jesus, the new edition of the Vatican’s official yearbook listed him as both a Jesuit and a consultor to a Vatican dicastery.

The Annuario Pontificio lists Rupnik—who has been charged with multiple counts of sexual an liturgical abuses—as a consultor to the Dicastery for Divine Worship.

