Finnish lawmaker facing 3rd trial for citing Bible on homosexuality

April 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on ADF

CWN Editor's Note: Päivi Räsänen, a member of Finland’s parliament and former cabinet member, is facing a third court trial on “hate speech” charges stemming from her quotation of Bible verses condemning homosexual acts.

Räsänen won acquittal on the charges in a unanimous district-court decision, which was upheld by an appeals. Nevertheless prosecutors have confirmed that they are bringing the case before the country’s supreme court.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

