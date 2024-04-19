Catholic World News

DC Knights call for Rupnik art removal

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Knights of Columbus council in Washington, DC, has called for the removal of Father Marko Rupnik’s mosaics from the St. John Paul II National Shrine.

The shrine, located in Washington, is a major pastoral initiative of the Knights of Columbus.

