British court upholds school’s ban on student prayer

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A British court has ruled that one of Britian’s highest performing schools has the right to prevent Muslim students from saying ritual prayers during lunch.

“The Claimant at the very least impliedly accepted, when she enrolled at the School, that she would be subject to restrictions on her ability to manifest her religion,” the court ruled. “She knew that the School is secular and her own evidence is that her mother wished her to go there because it was known to be strict.”

Known for its high academic and behavioral standards, the Michaela Community School is akin to a public charter school in the United States. Its headmistress, Katharine Birbalsingh, delivered a keynote address at at the leading classical education conference in the United States last year.

