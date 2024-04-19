Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan meets with Israeli, Palestinian leaders, speaks of local reactions to Pope

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, visiting the Holy Land in his role as president of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Both leaders “expressed their appreciation for the role that Christian communities play in their civil societies,” Cardinal Dolan said in an interview with the Vatican newspaper.

Cardinal Dolan said that the efforts of Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, to promote peace are widely respected in the area.

“I was able to appreciate the hearing that the powerful voice of Pope Francis receives,” Cardinal Dolan added. “In both parties [Israeli and Palestinian], some find reasons to criticize him, but there is unanimous appreciation for his strong words in favor of dialogue and peace.”

