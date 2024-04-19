Catholic World News

USCCB leadership meets with Pontiff

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the leadership of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in an April 18 audience.

Present at the meeting were Archbishop Timothy Broglio, USCCB president; Archbishop William Lori, vice president; Father Michael Fuller, general secretary; and Father Paul Hartmann, associate general secretary.

“This is the third time I have participated with the USCCB Conference leadership for a private, hour-long audience with the Holy Father,” Father Hartmann tweeted. “It is always powerful to be in the Apostolic Palace and be able to share the good things happening in the Church in the United States.”

