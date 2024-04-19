Catholic World News

Parish priest who served as missionary named archbishop of Florence

April 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Giuseppe Betori, 77, as archbishop of Florence, Italy, and has named Father Gherardo Gambelli, 54, a parish priest there, as his successor.

The see of Florence is among the most prominent in Europe, with each archbishop over the past 130 years being named a cardinal. Until the appointment of Father Gambelli, every archbishop since 1888 was already a cardinal or bishop at the time of his appointment.

Father Gambelli served as a missionary in the north-central African nation of Chad (map) from 2011 to 2022. In 2018, he became rector of the cathedral in N’Djaména, the nation’s capital; the following year, he was named vicar general of the Archdiocese of N’Djaména.

