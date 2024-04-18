Catholic World News

Kentucky bishop sees confusion in papal teaching

April 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William Medley of Owensboro, Kentucky, has reported that diocesan “listening sessions,” held in preparation for the October meeting of the Synod of Bishops, have revealed frustration among the laity because of ambiguity in Vatican statements.

Bishop Medley said that the expressions of frustration were “generally related to Fiducia Supplicans and the confusion and consternation it caused among the faithful regarding what was perceived to be an approval for the blessing of same-sex unions.”

