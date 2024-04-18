Catholic World News

More abuse charges against retired Australian bishop

April 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Christopher Saunders, the retired head of the Broome diocese, has been hit with two new charges of indecent assault, bringing the total number of criminal charges against him to 28.

Bishop Saunders resigned in 2021, at the age of 71, after a Vatican investigation of abuse charges. Early this year authorities in Australia, having received the results of the Vatican inquiry, raided his home and later arrested him on a variety of abuse-related charges.

