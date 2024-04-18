Catholic World News

Episcopalian bishops oppose Catholic group’s use of seminary property

April 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Episcopalian bishops of New York have expressed concern about the use of a seminary chapel by a Catholic musical group.

The School of Sacred Music, which is “grounded in the Roman Catholic tradition,” meets twice weekly in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd in Manhattan. In opposing that use, the Episcopalian bishops noted “the lack of full acceptance of the LGBTQ stance” by the musical group.

