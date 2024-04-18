Catholic World News

Support indigenous efforts to ‘take care of their roots,’ nuncio tells UN forum

April 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed a UN forum on indigenous youth and called on states to “continue to engage in dialogue with indigenous peoples, including indigenous youth, to support their efforts to ‘take care of their roots.’”

“Indigenous youth are also at the forefront in advocating for the protection of ancestral lands, natural resources, and ecosystems, which constitute a key component of indigenous peoples’ identity,” the senior Vatican diplomat said. “Identity and dialogue are not mutually exclusive; in fact, respect for each [other’s] identity is essential if there is to be genuine dialogue.”

