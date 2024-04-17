Catholic World News

Key witness in landmark Vatican trial confirmed in post

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, a key prosecution witness in the Vatican’s landmark financial-misconduct trial, has been confirmed in his role as a prosecutor for the Apostolic Signatura, the Vatican’s top canonical court, according to Italian media reports.

Msgr. Perlasca had been working at the same post in 2020 when Vatican police raided his office, looking for information about a London real-estate investment deal. Msgr. Perlasca has been a key figure in that deal while working at a previous assignment in the Secretariat of State. However he was not named as a defendant in last year’s trial, and his testimony helped secure the conviction of his former boss, Cardinal Angelo Becciu.

The Vatican has not yet officially announced the restoration of Msgr. Perlasca to his office at the Apostolic Signatura. If the reports are accurate, however, the move could be interpreted as a reward for his cooperation with prosecutors in the finance trial.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

