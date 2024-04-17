Catholic World News

Swiss bishop defends attendance at predecessor’s SSPX funeral

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Bonnemain of Chur, Switzerland, has issued a statement defending his attendance at the funeral of his predecessor, Bishop Vitus Huonder. The funeral was celebrated by priests of the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X.

Upon his retirement in 2019, Bishop Huonder had announced that he would live his remaining days in an SSPX community. Bishop Bonnemain said that he regretted that choice, since the SSPX “has an irregular status in the Catholic Church,” and added that he would not “actively participate in the liturgical celebration” for that reason.

However Bishop Bonnemain decided to attend the funeral out of respect for his predecessor. Several other Swiss bishops refused to attend.

