Chartres pilgrimage faces flood of registrations

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The traditionalist Catholic organizers of an annual pilgrimage from Paris to Chartres have announced that they are closing registrations early because of an unexpected number of early registrants.

Last year the Chartres pilgrimage was forced to turn away some applicants, as more than 16,000 people joined in the prayerful march. Organizers had expected an increase in registration for this year’s pilgrimage, which will be held May 18-10. But the flood of early applications exceeded their expectations.

