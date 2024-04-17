Catholic World News

National Conservatism Conference resumes in Brussels

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Belgium’s top court has ruled that a conservative political conference should be allowed to continue in Brussels, after the city’s mayor had ordered police to close down the conference.

The National Conservatism Conference resumed on April 17, after a police cordon had blocked access to the venue the previous day. Cardinal Gerhard Müller, one of the speakers at the event, said that the police intervention was “like Nazi Germany.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

