Florida bishops oppose extreme abortion amendment

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Florida’s bishops have announced their opposition to Amendment 4, a November ballot initiative.

The bishops described the amendment as “an extreme proposal that legalizes full-term abortion with no protections for the preborn child, including when the child is capable of feeling pain.”

“This proposed amendment to our state constitution would prohibit all restrictions on abortion before viability and create a broad exception that any healthcare provider could exploit to allow abortion up to birth,” they added. “We urge all Floridians of goodwill to stand against the legalization of late-term abortion and oppose the abortion amendment.”

