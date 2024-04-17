Catholic World News

Holocaust scholar contrasts welcome at Catholic college, close-mindedness at secular college

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the executive director of a Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies explained why she is leaving Clark University, a secular college, for Assumption University, a Catholic college.

At Clark University, “I was being asked to censor myself on the basis of my Jewish identity and support for Israel,” said Mary Jane Rein. “I will be joining Assumption University, where I will help launch the new Center for Civic Friendship.”

“To my surprise as both a scholar and a Jew, I feel a warmer welcome and more commonality of purpose at a Catholic institution than at Clark, a secular one,” she continued. “Its commitment to a style of learning that acknowledges and respects different opinions gives me hope that universities can lead us toward a better future.”

