Catholic World News

Young vandals cause significant damage to Kentucky parish

April 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on WDRB-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Two juveniles caused significant damage to St. Theresa of Avila Church in Meade County, Kentucky, as they vandalized its interior and exterior. They also damaged new headstones at the church cemetery.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 300 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!