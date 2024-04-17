Catholic World News

Malaysia: Catholic woman’s conversion to Islam declared invalid

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The high court in Malaysia’s Penang state (map) has declared a young Catholic woman’s conversion to Islam invalid and ordered the revocation of her conversion certificate.

The woman, now 21, was 17 when she converted; she planned to marry her Muslim boyfriend. He later broke off the engagement.

The court ruled that because the woman was a minor at the time of the conversion, parental consent was required. Her parents said they would not have consented to her conversion.

Islam is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation (map). 56% of its 34.2 million people are Muslim, 9% are Christian, 6% are Hindu, and 5% are Buddhist, with 19% adhering to Chinese folk religions and 3% to ethnic religions.

