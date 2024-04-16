Catholic World News

Congo authorities restrict cardinal’s access at airport

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Kinshasa has protested the way Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu was treated by security officials at an airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The cardinal, who was traveling to Rome for a meeting of the Council of Cardinals, was denied access to a VIP lounge, to which his diplomatic passport entitled him.

An archdiocesan spokesman speculated that the lack of standard courtesy for the prelate was related to the cardinal’s sharp criticism of government officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

