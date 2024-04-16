Catholic World News

Stabbing of Orthodox prelate seen as ‘terrorist incident’

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Australian police have arrested a teenager who is charged with a stabbing assault on a bishop of the Assyrian Orthodox Church.

The prelate, Mar Mari Emmanuel, was assaulted and stabbed as he preached during a church service in Sydney, Australia, on April 15. His wounds are not considered severe.

The assailant—whose name was not made public because he is a minor—had apparently planned the attack on the Assyrian archbishop, police said. Authorities said that the crime appeared to religiously motivated. Although they did not offer further details, Mar Mari Emmanuel has been critical of Islam.

Karen Webb, the police commissioner of New South Wales, described the attack as “a terrorist incident.”

