Catholic World News

Abuse victims reject NY diocese’s $200M settlement offer

April 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Newsday

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 600 persons who have alleged abuse have “overwhelmingly” rejected the Diocese of Rockville Centre’s $200-million settlement offer.

The survivors “have chosen the path of litigation, one case at a time in New York State court,” said diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan. “Regrettably, this may result in little or no compensation for many survivors, the opposite of why the diocese entered this process over three years ago.”

The diocese has filed a motion to dismiss bankruptcy proceedings. It is unclear whether the bankruptcy court will accept the motion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!